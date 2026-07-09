Delegation from Germany’s BSM Cruise Services visits Assam Skill University (ASU)

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MANGALDAI: A senior delegation from BSM Cruise Services and Schulte Group, Germany, visited Assam Skill University (ASU) to explore avenues for international collaboration in human resource development, maritime training, and global workforce deployment.

The delegation comprised Martin Springer, President of Cruise & Hospitality, Capt Frank Oertel, Managing Director of Cruise, and Capt Sanjay Kushwaha, Director of Cruise & Hospitality.

During the visit, the delegates held discussions with Hanif Noorani, Officiating Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, Prof (Dr) Manoj Deka, Dean of Academics, heads of the departments of Information Technology, Tourism, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, and officials from the Industry & Outreach Department. The delegation also toured various laboratories and training facilities across these departments.

Martin Springer expressed satisfaction with the discussions and said that the delegation looked forward to identifying meaningful areas of collaboration with Assam Skill University.

Officiating Vice Chancellor Hanif Noorani stated that ASU had industry-ready technical infrastructure to meet the requirements of the shipping and allied sectors. He expressed optimism that the engagement would lead to substantive international collaboration and tangible outcomes in the near future.

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