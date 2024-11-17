Assam: Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta IPS Designated as Honorary Fellow by IIT's Center for Indian Knowledge Systems

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology’s (IIT) Center for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS) has honored Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Assam, with the designation of Honorary Fellow.

Dr. Mahanta will contribute to the prestigious initiative, the “Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture.” This mission, named after the renowned Assamese polymath Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, aims to inspire school and college students in Assam to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education while fostering a deep appreciation for Assamese culture, language, and literature.

Under Dr. Mahanta’s leadership, the project will organize workshops and seminars on STEM topics to ignite curiosity and innovation among students, alongside cultural events and language programs to celebrate and preserve Assamese heritage.

Collaborative initiatives with educational institutions will further integrate scientific learning with cultural understanding. The mission, founded by Dr. Naba Goswami, a distinguished medical professional in the USA and grandson of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, is supported by the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation, with Prof. Uday S. Dixit, Head of CIKS, serving as the Principal Investigator.

Dr. Mahanta’s remarkable public service career and dedication to societal progress make him a valuable addition to this initiative, which seeks to shape a generation of scientifically adept and culturally rooted students. For further information, please contact Dr. Faladrum Sharma at 9085709747.

For more details about the “Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture,” please contact Dr. Faladrum Sharma at 9085709747.