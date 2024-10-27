Assam: Dr. Radhakrishnan School Launches INSSAT for IX and XI, Offering Over ₹1.5 Crore in Scholarships

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The prestigious educational institution Dr. Radhakrishnan School of Arts, Commerce and Science in association with Career Point Eduventure Pvt. Ltd. on Friday inaugurated INSSAT (Integrated Science Scholarship cum Admission Test) for class IX and XI as per New Education Policy. The test will be held on January 12, 2025 in 10 venues of entire upper Assam.

“We will be providing the students with a total scholarship worth more than Rs 1.5 crore under this test. Only selected meritorious students will be getting the above said scholarship,” said Bikash Gogoi, principal and centre director of Dr. Radhakrishnan School of Arts, Commerce and Science.

He said, “It is the only institute in upper Assam that leads in the Integrated Science course, synchronizing board and entrance exam preparation under one roof. The curriculum is specifically designed to focus on both board-level assessment and competitive exams like JEE mains and Advanced (IIT), NEET, IISER and CUET.”

“We believe that in order to grow and create milestone in this field, education should be imparted with purity of thoughts and responsibility and with a purpose so that the essence of education is achieved,” Gogoi said.

