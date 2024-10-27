Assam: Nine Candidates file nominations for 11-Dholai (SC) bye-election

SILCHAR: With the 11-Dholai (SC) Legislative Assembly Constituency Bye-Election drawing closer, the political landscape in Cachar is heating up as nine candidates have officially entered the electoral race. The nomination process, concluding on Friday, has brought forward a diverse mix of experienced party-backed candidates and ambitious independents, each ready to vie for the prestigious legislative seat in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive and spirited contest.

Confirming the nominations, Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, the Returning Officer, noted that contenders from major political parties as well as independents have thrown their hats in the ring, creating a vibrant, multi-faceted competition. Leading the candidate lineup for the Indian National Congress (INC) is Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Nihar Ranjan Das. As key representatives of their respective national parties, these two candidates underscore the influence of major political powers within the constituency.

In addition to the INC and BJP candidates, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has nominated Gour Chandra Das, bringing a left-wing perspective to the table. Additionally, six independent candidates—Amiya Kanti Das, Amalendu Das, Raju Das, Parimal Das, Dilip Kumar Dhubi, and Dhiraj Das—have also entered the fray, each aiming to capture the support of the constituency’s electorate.

Returning officer Dr. Hazarika confirmed that all nomination documents, including the required Forms A and B for candidates from recognized parties, are set to undergo thorough verification to ensure procedural compliance. This verification is an essential part of maintaining a transparent and orderly election process.

The upcoming steps in the election timeline will include the scrutiny of nominations scheduled for October 28, followed by the deadline for withdrawal of candidacy on October 30 at 3:00pm. The Returning Officer will then assign official election symbols to the confirmed candidates, marking the final step toward their formal participation in the 11-Dholai (SC) bye-election, stated a press release.

