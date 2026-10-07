Assam News

Assam: Dr Tonkeswar Das honoured with National Award in Golaghat District

Dr Tonkeswar Das, a scientist at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, and a native of Chakardhara village under Ghiladhari Mouza in Golaghat district, has been honoured with the prestigious NESA Distinguished Scientist of the Year Award–2026.
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GOLAGHAT: Dr Tonkeswar Das, a scientist at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, and a native of Chakardhara village under Ghiladhari Mouza in Golaghat district, has been honoured with the prestigious NESA Distinguished Scientist of the Year Award–2026.

The award, conferred by the National Environmental Science Academy (NESA), recognises Dr Das’s significant research contributions in the fields of nanotechnology, carbon-based materials, energy, sustainable resource utilisation, and environmental science. His research work in these emerging areas has earned him recognition at the national level, bringing pride to Golaghat and Assam.

Also read: Jayanto Choudhury Honored with Prakriti Mitra Award for Environmental Contributions

National Awards
Dr Tonkeswar Das
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