Jayanto Choudhury Honored with Prakriti Mitra Award for Environmental Contributions

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Jayanto Choudhury, a resident of Kalibari in Hojai and a teacher by profession, has been honoured with the Prakriti Mitra Award 2026 by the Hojai Regional Employees Council (Anchalik Karamchari Parishad). The award was presented to him on October 4 during the open session of the 32nd biennial conference of the Hojai District Employees Council, held at Sahityarathi Bezbarua Bhawan in Hojai. Through his personal initiative, Jayanto Choudhury has distributed and planted over 70,000 Neem saplings across Hojai district and nearby areas.

Also Read: Journalist Jayanta Kumar Das honoured with ‘Parivesh Mitra’ Award