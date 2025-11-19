Assam: Dr Tuliram Ronghang spearheads mass joining programme for BJP

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DONGKAMUKAM: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang led a mass joining programme at Charchim Prisek, under Amreng MAC constituency, West Karbi Anglong, some 46 km from Dongkamukam. At the programme, 560 people led by Umcherra Engti of the Congress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dr Ronghang, attending as chief guest, said that team Karbi Anglong was committed to all round development of the districts, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. He presented the example of the Kheroni to Jerikending road and said that it became possible only due to the saffron party. Calling the Opposition parties 'people rejected parties,' Dr Ronghang said that they came to the people only to activate their respective parties when elections came. He also asked APHLC supremo Retd IAS JI Kathar and Congress leader Alice Engtipi to join the BJP, because according to him BJP had no 'boycott' agenda. MP Amarsing Tisso and MLA Rupsing Teron also briefed the attendees among whom were EMs, MACs, the Board Chairman of KAAC, and other dignitaries.

