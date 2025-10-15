KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang leads discussion on Geographical Indication (GI) status for Karbi textiles

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A significant discussion took place at the KAAC Secretariat in Diphu on Tuesday, focusing on securing Geographical Indication (GI) registration for Karbi traditional textiles. The initiative aims to preserve and promote the unique weaving heritage of the Karbi people, ensuring legal recognition and protection for their cultural and artistic legacy.

The discussion, led by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s Chief Executive Member, Tuliram Ronghang, saw participation from several Executive Members, MACs, advisors to the CEM, and departmental officials from KAAC.

The meeting highlighted the importance of safeguarding the iconic Karbi textiles, including Pini (a women’s garment worn below the waist), Pekok (used to tie or fasten), Vamkok (a girdle worn by Karbi women), Seleng (a white cloth with fine motifs worn by Karbi men, tucked between the thighs), Jiso Khonjari, and Jir‘ik (Piba), all integral to Karbi traditional attire.

The move aligns with Assam’s existing GI-tagged products, such as Muga Silk, Assamese Gamosa, Mekhela Chador, and Bodo Eri, further elevating the state’s rich textile heritage. The GI registration is expected to enhance the global recognition of Karbi textiles while protecting their authenticity and cultural significance.

