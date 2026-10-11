Assam: Dr Varnali Deka Appointed Joint Secretary of National Health Authority

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MANGALDAI: Dr Varnali Deka, Director in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, National Health Authority (NHA), under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The order was issued by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India on October 10. Dr Deka is a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. She had been serving as Director in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs since August 2025 on Central deputation, after serving as Commissioner & Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Government of Assam.

During her career in Assam, Dr Deka has served as Deputy Commissioner of five districts - Barpeta, Golaghat, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari - and held key assignments including Vice-Chairman & CEO, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Mission Director of Assam Skill Development Mission, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and PMAY (Urban), and Secretary, Health, Urban Development and Skill & Entrepreneurship Development.

Also Read: Dr. Varnali Deka: Assam’s third woman IAS empanelled as Joint Secretary, Government of India