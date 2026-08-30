Dr. Varnali Deka: Assam’s third woman IAS empanelled as Joint Secretary, Government of India

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MANGALDAI: Dr Varnali Deka has become the third woman IAS officer (2009) from Assam to be empanelled as Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

Dr Deka last served as Commissioner & Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Government of Assam, before proceeding on central deputation in August 2024.

An officer of exceptional distinction, she has served as deputy commissioner of five districts - Barpeta, Golaghat, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari - and has held key assignments including Vice Chairman & CEO, GMDA, Managing Director, Assam Skill Development Mission & Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission; Executive Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan; Secretary, Health; Secretary, Urban Development; Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council; Secretary, Skill, Empowerment & Entrepreneurship Development; and Director, Assam and Bodoland Administrative Staff College.

Academically accomplished, Dr Deka holds a BTech in Computer Science, an MBA in Systems & Operations with a minor in Finance, LLB, and PhD in Commerce. She is an alumna of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, St. Mary’s School, Guwahati, RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay. She was the state topper in HSLC, an NTSE Scholar, and a Visharad in Indian Classical Music.

Her contributions have been recognised with several national honours, including the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, National e-Governance Award (twice), National Water Award (twice), Best DEO Award by the Election Commission of India, Chief Minister’s Karmashree Award and the LV Reddy Memorial Award for Best Officer Trainee (North-East) at LBSNAA, Mussoorie. Her initiatives on ODOP Kokrajhar and Jan Bhagidari in Poshan have been recognised by the Capacity Building Commission, UNDP, NITI Aayog, and DARPG as replicable best practices and featured on iGoT Karmayogi.

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