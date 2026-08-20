Assam: Draft Electoral Roll for 26-Buruli MAC Constituency Published with 7,349 Electors

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As per directions and notifications issued by the Assam State Election Commission (SEC), the Draft Electoral Roll of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) for the 26-Buruli constituency of Sonitpur district has been prepared and published on August 19, 2026, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

As per the Draft Electoral Roll, the 26-Buruli MAC constituency has 17 polling stations and 23 notified MAC villages, with a total of 7,349 electors, comprising 3,705 male and 3,644 female electors. The Draft Electoral Roll of the constituency has been published on the OERMS website of the Assam State Election Commission at ermssec.assam.gov.in.

The revised schedule for filing claims and objections, disposal of claims and objections, and final publication of the Electoral Roll has been fixed as follows: the last date for filing claims and objections is September 3, 2026; the last date for disposal of claims and objections is September 10, 2026; and the date for final publication of the Electoral Roll is September 11, 2026.

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