Assam: Draft Electoral Roll for MAC Election Published in Tinsukia District

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Draft Electoral Roll for the 2026 Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) election in Tinsukia district was published on Wednesday for the 36-Sadiya constituency.

According to the district administration, the constituency has a total of 26 polling stations and 17,330 registered voters in the draft roll. Of these, 8,691 are male voters, and 8,639 are female voters. The qualifying date for preparation of the electoral roll has been fixed as July 1, 2026.

The district administration has invited claims and objections to the Draft Electoral Roll from August 20 to September 3. The last date for disposal of claims and objections is September 10. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 11, 2026.

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