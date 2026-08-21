Assam: Draft Electoral Roll Published for 35-Dihing Sessa Constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Draft Photo Electoral Roll for the 35-Dihing Sessa constituency under the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC), covering Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts, was published on Wednesday.

According to the District Commissioner's Office, the draft roll contains 10,454 electors, including 5,203 male and 5,251 female voters, across 20 polling stations.

Claims and objections, if any, can be filed up to September 3, 2026, through the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), or as per the prescribed process available through the district administration and election authorities.

The Assam State Election Commission has also decided to consider enrolment claims from persons who became eligible after January 1, 2026, with reference to April 1 or July 1, 2026, provided their names are included in the Election Commission of India's supplementary electoral roll, and they possess a valid EPIC.

Also Read: Assam Publishes Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for 40 MAC Constituencies Ahead of 2026 Polls