Assam: DRM Rangia felicitates Kamal Boro for preventing elephant–train mishap

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a notable example of civic responsibility, Kamal Boro, a local resident, was honoured by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Rangia, for his timely action that helped prevent a potential railway accident involving elephants.

On July 24, a herd of elephants was spotted crossing the railway track between the Rangia–Gographar section of the Rangia division under Northeast Frontier Railway, near Km 355/0–2. Upon noticing the movement of elephants close to the track, Kamal Boro immediately informed the railway authorities through the RPF Control, enabling officials to take swift precautionary measures, official sources said. His prompt and responsible action averted any untoward incident, ensuring the safety of both wildlife and railway operations. In recognition of his exemplary civic sense and contribution towards wildlife protection and railway safety, Anant Sadashiva, DRM, Rangia, felicitated Kamal Boro with an appreciation letter and a cash award. The Rangia division of the railway administration has appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and promptly report any movement of wild animals near railway tracks in the interest of safety. Such information may be immediately communicated to the Railway Emergency Helpline No. 99575 54682, which plays a crucial role in preventing accidents and safeguarding wildlife.

