A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension gripped Jaymangala village in Nalbari district on Friday after local residents allegedly recovered four containers containing suspected drugs from the bag of a schoolgirl, raising serious concerns over the alleged use of minors in the drug trafficking network.

According to local sources, a group of women from Jaymangala recovered four containers containing approximately five grams of suspected drugs from the bag of a Class IX student of Nalbari Girls' High School. The recovery reportedly took place at the house of a woman allegedly involved in drug trafficking, identified as Anima Begum. The residents subsequently informed Nalbari Police about the incident.

However, the schoolgirl reportedly managed to flee from the spot after the drugs were recovered. She remains untraced, according to local sources.

The incident triggered widespread outrage among residents, particularly as the people of Jaymangala had reportedly been making sustained efforts to curb drug trafficking in the locality.

The situation further escalated when members of the alleged drug peddler's family reportedly attacked local residents, leaving a woman and a man injured.