Assam: Drugs seized; one held in Rangia

A Correspondent

Rangia: Rangia police headed by OC Nabajyoti Nath and TSI Bishnu Jyoti Borah seized huge quantity of suspected drugs from Teteliguri under Rangia police station on Friday night acting on a tip off. Rangia police tracked a luxury four-wheeler and found five containers full of suspected drugs, according to OC Nabajyoti Nath. Police detained one Samarajit Baishya of Vidyapur, Nalbari who was a suspected drug peddler. Police is interrogating him at Rangia police station for further information.

