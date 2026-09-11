Assam: Drugs, stolen goods seized in Numaligarh; 4 arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In a police operation conducted on Wednesday night at No. 5 Rangbong un-der the jurisdiction of the Numaligarh Rural police station, drugs and a large quantity of suspected stolen goods were recovered. Four persons were detained in connection with the incident.

During the operation, police recovered drugs from a residential premises and seized various items believed to have been brought there after being stolen. The seized items included a large quantity of diesel and petrol, gas cylinders, wheels/tyres, mobile phones, motors, and several other articles.

The four persons detained during the night-long operation were identified as Parag Das, Babu Garh, Shafikul Ali, and Ricky Hussain.

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