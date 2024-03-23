Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Jagiroad town

JAGIROAD: Three drug peddlers were arrested with 125.6 grams of Heroin in Jagiroad town in an operation led by Static Surveillance group Tapan Kumar Nath, Jagiroad police station officer-in-charge OC) Bhadreshwar Pegu and sub-inspector (SI) Utpal Das at around 5.30 am on Friday. The smugglers, Muddasir Ali, Aliullah and Atabur Rahman, were planning to smuggle the drugs to Kerala by train from Juria in Nagaon district via Jagiroad in a Maruti Alto (AS02 N 3157). The international market value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 1 crore.Chief

Also Read: Assam: World Water Day observed at Lakhimpur Commerce College

Also Watch: