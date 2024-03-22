Assam: Proactive Crackdown on Drug and Liquor Smuggling Nets Significant Hauls in Jagiroad and Hailakandi Raids

GUWAHATI: In a commendable operation, the Jagiroad Police recently seized a huge quantity of heroin weighing 125 grams. This was a rather crushing blow to drug dealers in the area. Three drug traffickers, namely Muddashir Ali, Ali Ullah, and Atabur Rahman, were apprehended, a firm standing to control the narcotics trade. The caught contraband, worth almost 1 crore rupees in the international market, was concealed secretly in a truck on the registration number of AS-02N-3157 at the area of research; the smugglers were transporting the heroin illegally from Juria, Nagaon district, and had intended to distribute it to Kerala. The efforts of the Jagiroad Police have reversed this evil mission, sending a strong message to would-be offenders.

Again, with success, the Hailakandi Excise Department tracked down and seized a considerable amount of foreign liquor bottles, amounting to 140. This foiled attempts to smuggle liquor from Meghalaya to Mizoram via the roads of Assam. The excise department found the illicit cargo concealed within the hidden chamber of a truck loaded at Shillong or Tura under Meghalaya and was directed to Mizoram by such drivers. The diligent efforts of the excise department led to intercepting the truck bearing the registration number AS01 NC 7544, and the apprehension of the driver associated with the smuggling attempt. This operation, by extension, stands testament to the proactive action taken by the authorities to curtail the illicit trade of liquor across state borders, therefore ensuring public health and safety.

These recent successful operations of intercepting drug and liquor smuggling operations would highlight the efficacy of collaborative efforts by law enforcement agencies and show dedication to keep up the rule of law. The decisive actions taken by the Jagiroad Police and Hailakandi Excise Department not only deter the criminal elements involved in such illicit activities but also underline the zero-tolerance stance taken up by authorities against drug and liquor trafficking in Assam.