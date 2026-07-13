Assam: Drugs worth Rs 6.63 crore destroyed in Bongaigaon

A Correspondent

Bongaigaon: Bongaigaon Police destroyed seized drugs worth Rs 6.63 crore at Birjhora Tea Estate on Sunday as part of the Assam Police’s anti-drug campaign.

The destruction was carried out following all legal and environmental guidelines. The programme was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Barua, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), and other officials. Along with the police officials, representatives of the Drug Disposal Committee, Pollution Control Board, Village Defence Parties (VDPs), civil society organisations, and the media were also present.

Talking to the press, SSP Mahatta said that the destroyed narcotics included 1,027.093 kg of ganja, 294.59 grams of heroin, 13.084 kg of opium, 5,070 tablets, and 24 capsules, with a total market value of Rs 66,335,450.” “His destruction of the seized drugs sends a strong message to drug traffickers. We are committed to creating a drug-free society,” Mahatta added.

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