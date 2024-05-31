Assam: Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Nets Two Notorious Peddlers in Assam

GUWAHATI: In significant operation targeting drug trafficking in Assam Basishtha Police apprehended notorious drug peddler under Khanapara flyover in Guwahati on Friday, swift and decisive action led to the arrest. Of the accused, identified as Rinku and the seizure of substantial contraband. According to reliable sources the police operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 14 containers filled with illicit substances, three syringes, and considerable amount of unaccounted cash. The police are currently interrogating Rinku to uncover further details and connections within the drug trafficking network.

This successful operation comes amidst growing concerns over drug-related activities. In the region. The authorities have intensified their efforts to dismantle these networks and bring perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile in related incident, law enforcement in Dhubri district apprehended another individual in possession of illicit brown sugar The arrest took place in Agomani specifically in front of the Block Elementary Education Officer's (BEEO) office, earlier this morning.

The arrested smuggler identified as Akbar Sheikh, was found with six containers containing total of 6.62 grams of brown sugar This arrest marks another victory for police in their ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Assam.

The operation in Dhubri highlights widespread nature of the drug problem in the state. Traffickers attempt to exploit various locations for their activities. Police sources indicate that the arrest of Akbar Sheikh is a significant step towards curbing the flow of illegal substances in area.

Authorities are now working diligently to trace origins of seized drugs. They also seek to identify other individuals involved in the trafficking network The recent arrests and seizures demonstrate police’s commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes Ensuring safety of community.

Crackdown on drug trafficking in Assam is part of a broader initiative. It aims to tackle drug menace affecting various parts of country. Police have urged public to remain vigilant. Report any suspicious activities to aid in ongoing efforts to combat serious issue.

As investigations continue police are optimistic that these arrests will lead to more significant breakthroughs in dismantling drug networks operating in Assam. The recent successes have bolstered morale of law enforcement agencies reinforced resolve to maintain drug-free environment for citizens.