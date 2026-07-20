Assam: Dudhnoi MLA Inaugurates Key Rural Infrastructure Projects to Boost Development

Our correspondent

Goalpara: Several development projects implemented under the Dudhnoi Development Block were inaugurated on Saturday by Dudhnoi MLA Tankeswar Rabha in a ceremony attended by district officials, public representatives, and local residents.

The projects include a model anganwadi centre at New Panchanggiri, a new gaon panchayat office building at Bakaitari–Karipara Gaon Panchayat, an interlocking block road from Bakaitari Chariali to Ganakpara under MGNREGA 2025–26, an interlocking block road from the residence of Prashanta Nath to the residence of Jayanta Nath under MGNREGA 2025–26, a paver block road from the residence of Jugal Nath to Bageswari Temple under MGNREGA 2024–25 and a model anganwadi centre at 181. Mornoi Goborkhowa village is located under the Mornoi Gaon Panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries expressed confidence that these projects would strengthen rural infrastructure, improve the delivery of public services, and contribute significantly to the overall socio-economic development of the Dudhnoi Development Block.

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