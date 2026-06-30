Assam raises MLALAD funds to Rs 1.5 crore, expands scope for community infrastructure and welfare projects

Guwahati: The Assam government has significantly enhanced the annual allocation under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) scheme and expanded the list of eligible development activities aimed at improving public infrastructure and community welfare.

According to a notification issued by the Transformation and Development Department, the annual MLALAD allocation has been increased from the existing Rs 1 crore per MLA to Rs 1.5 crore for the financial year 2026-27. From 2027-28 onwards, each MLA will receive Rs 2 crore annually under the scheme.

The government has also amended the MLALAD Scheme Guidelines, 2013, by allowing MLAs to recommend procurement of community-benefit equipment within 10% of their annual allocation.

The newly approved activities include cultural and religious community equipment and musical instruments for public institutions; sports equipment for schools and youth clubs; furniture for government educational institutions and Anganwadi centres; electrical fittings such as ceiling fans and water purifiers, medical equipment for government health facilities; wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches and other mobility aids for Divyangjan; hearing aids, educational assistive devices for differently-abled persons; and other community-benefit equipment approved by the administrative department.

The notification also lays down strict implementation guidelines. Spending on these new activities cannot exceed 10% of an MLA’s annual allocation. Assistance to individual beneficiaries will be routed only through the district administration after proper verification. All procured assets must be recorded in official registers, procurement must follow government financial rules, and no funds will be released directly to private individuals or organizations.

District Commissioners and Co-District Commissioners have been made responsible for ensuring proper utilization and certification of the assets.

The revised provisions come into force with immediate effect and are expected to strengthen constituency-level development while improving access to essential public facilities and assistive equipment across Assam.

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