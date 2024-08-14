Assam: Dulan Das From Sylhet Becomes First to Get Indian Citizenship in Assam Under CAA

Guwahati: A 50-year-old man from Bangladesh has become the first person to get Indian Citizenship in Assam under the Citizenship Amendment Act. His name is Dulon Das and he belongs to the Sylhet region of Bangladesh.

According to reports, Dulon Das’s family came to Silchar in India in 1988. And now he has become the first person to get Indian Citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state of Assam. He said he had received a message from the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday regarding the granting of citizenship to him. He was also told to collect the necessary documents from the Regional Passport Office in Guwahati. He had applied for citizenship in April after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act came into effect.

It must be noted that previously, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “So far, only eight people have applied for citizenship under CAA. Of the eight, only two people appeared for the hearing. When the agitation on the CAA was going on, the agitators claimed that lakhs of people would apply for Indian citizenship through the CAA. But their assertions are turning out to be baseless, as only eight people have so far applied. However, five people died during the agitation. The leaders of the agitation have to reply as to their deaths. I had even asked the Hindu Bengalis in Barak Valley to apply for citizenship, but they refused and said they were Indian as they had come here before 1971. They said they will fight for their citizenship rights at the Foreigners Tribunals but will not apply under CAA.”

He had further stated that anyone who came to India before 2015 has the first right to apply for citizenship, and if they do not apply, a case will be lodged against them.