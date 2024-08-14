Assam: Controversy Erupts Over SMCH’s Late-Night Travel Warning for Women Doctors

GUWAHATI: Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam has come under criticism for advising its female doctors, students, and staff to avoid going out at night in areas that are deserted, poorly lit, or not crowded.
This advisory was issued in response to widespread anger across the country following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The advisory, signed by Dr Bhaskar Gupta, the principal of the institute, advised that female doctors, students, and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone.
It recommended that they refrain from leaving hostels or lodging rooms at night unless absolutely necessary and to inform the relevant authority in advance.
The advisory also suggested that women doctors and students avoid associating with strangers or individuals of suspicious nature. Additionally, it recommended that they refrain from leaving the campus late at night or during unusual hours.
The advisory stated that all hostel residents should adhere to the hostel rules and administrative regulations set by the institute and always keep a means of contact available in case of emergency.
It further emphasized the importance of remaining mentally calm, alert, and aware of one's surroundings while on duty, and interacting with people respectfully to avoid attracting undue attention.
The authorities also indicated that any issues or complaints should be reported immediately to the chairperson or members of the gender harassment committee, discipline committee, internal complaint committee, and anti-ragging committee.
The advisory has been heavily criticized by students and on social media, with many calling it "misogynistic." Students feel the authorities should focus on improving campus security rather than telling them to stay in their rooms.
The Junior Doctors' Association (JDS) of Silchar Medical College and Hospital also condemned the advisory, calling it disturbing. They issued a notice demanding better lighting, enhanced security, dedicated washroom facilities, and security outside doctors' rooms.
