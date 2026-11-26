A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Two accused in the sensational Duliajan triple murder case, Raju Das and Amir Das, sustained bullet injuries after Dibrugarh police opened fire on them when they allegedly overpowered police personnel and attempted to escape during a search operation for the murder weapon at Balijan tea estate late on Tuesday night. The two accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while two police personnel were also injured during the incident.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Dibrugarh, Nirmal Ghosh, a police team had taken the accused to Balijan tea estate in Duliajan at around 11 pm following information provided by them during interrogation that the weapon used in the murder of the Bhuyan family had been concealed in the area.

“During interrogation, the two accused stated that they had kept the murder weapon somewhere near Balijan tea estate, towards the Tinsukia road. Accordingly, a police team took them there to recover the weapon. However, while we were searching, the accused overpowered the police personnel accompanying them and attempted to flee, taking advantage of the darkness,” Ghosh said.

He further said that police resorted to firing to prevent the accused from escaping and apprehending them. “To prevent them from fleeing, our personnel opened fire. A total of four rounds were fired. Raju sustained a bullet injury to his right leg while Amir was injured in his left leg,” the officer said.

The injured accused were initially taken to Tengakhat Civil Hospital for treatment and subsequently referred to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Two police personnel, identified as Manoj Lahon and Nitul Konwar, also sustained injuries during the incident. They were taken to Oil India Limited (OIL) Hospital in Duliajan for medical attention.