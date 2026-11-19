Duliajan: Residents of Kamalabari in Duliajan, Assam’s Dibrugarh district, forced the parents and two sisters of prime accused Raju Das out of their rented house on Wednesday night, November 18, 2026, declaring the four family members banned from the locality following the November 16 triple murder of the Bhuyan family.

The eviction took place on Wednesday night in the Kamalabari area after residents expressed anger over the killings of three members of the Bhuyan family, allegedly involving Raju Das and his accomplice Amir Das.

Residents reportedly objected to the behaviour of Das’s family following the murders, alleging that they played loud music and organized a meat feast after the deaths.

The residents subsequently forced his parents and two sisters to leave their rented accommodation and declared that the family was no longer welcome in the locality.

Raju Das, 30, had lived at the victims’ premises for nearly six years as their caretaker and tenant

According to Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Nirmal Ghosh, the investigation indicated that financial losses from online betting were a possible motive behind the crime.

Ghosh told reporters, "During investigation, we found out that Raju Das had allegedly lost around ₹4 lakh, borrowed from his father, in online betting. To repay the debt, he planned a robbery and roped in Amir."

Police allege that Raju Das and Amir Das killed the three family members using a hammer and an iron rod before attempting to rob cash and jewellery.

According to the investigation details, the murders occurred on November 16 between 8:30 AM and 12:15 PM.

The victims were identified as Chandrakanta Bhuyan, a retired Oil India Limited official, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan.

Both accused were arrested on November 17 at Simaluguri Railway Station by the investigating police agencies.

A Dibrugarh court subsequently granted police seven days of custody for the accused on Wednesday.

On Thursday, November 19, police brought Raju Das and Amir Das back to the residence in Duliajan to recreate the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhijit Gaurav Dilip addressed reporters at the location and discussed the injuries sustained by the victims.

He said, "The injuries are to the head along with body blows, so after a proper post-mortem we will be certain about the cause of death."

The police investigation involves Assam Police, Dibrugarh Police, Charaideo Police and Government Railway Police (GRP).

The investigation remains focused on establishing the sequence of events surrounding the November 16 killings and the alleged roles of both accused.