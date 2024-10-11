Assam: Durga mandap in Kokrajhar promotes usage of mother tongue

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: To attract the visitors and to promote usage of mother tongue, the Durga Mandap at Rabindra Nagar in Kokrajhar designed the beautiful gate with clip of books. The gate is decorated with books of Bengali, Assamese, Bodo and Hindi launguages and inspired the people to embrace books on mother tongue.

The organizer said they designed the gate with books of various languages. They also said giving emphasize on mother tongue was important to save the languages. There are 112 puja mandaps under Kokrajhar sub division.

Meanwhile, the Minister UG Brahma, MLA Lawrence Islary and other leaders visited different puja mandaps in different place in Kokrajhar town.

