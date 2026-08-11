Assam: Dust from overloaded stone-laden trucks raises health alarm in Bajali district

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The movement of overloaded stone-laden trucks along various roads in Bajali district has emerged as a major source of dust pollution, causing serious inconvenience and raising health concerns among commuters and locals.

Heavy dust generated by these vehicles, especially on busy stretches of road, has significantly deteriorated air quality. Two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, shopkeepers, and people living along the roadside are among the worst affected. Many have reported eye irritation, breathing difficulties, persistent coughing, and other respiratory ailments due to prolonged exposure to dust.

Residents alleged that several trucks transporting stones are overloaded and frequently operate without properly covering their loads with tarpaulin sheets. As a result, dust and stone particles are dispersed along the roads, making the situation worse during dry weather when passing vehicles create thick clouds of dust, reducing visibility and making travel hazardous.

Apart from causing dust pollution, residents alleged that overloaded stone trucks are also damaging roads, resulting in potholes and deteriorating road conditions that inconvenience commuters.

Concerned residents have urged the district administration, transport authorities, and the pollution control authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

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