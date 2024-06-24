Assam: E-Poetry book 'Voice of Essence' released in Goalpara district

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: An E-book on poetry titled 'Voice of Essence' was released from Goalpara on Saturday by the budding poet in English writing, Nishita Kashyap. Nishita Kashyap is an undergraduate student and the daughter of Dr. Utpal Das, Principal of Agia College in Goalpara district. Noted litterateur Jayanta Ballav Sarma inaugurated the ceremony and gave a high review upon the book.

Jayanta Ballav Sharma said that without having the essence of feelings none can play with the words in rhyming way. The poet has tried to express the feelings in her young age with deep socialistic, humanistic way expressing the betray of selfish people to the closest one.

The function was performed through the app 'Google Meet' where several noted personalities attended online and ventilated their observations on the book.

Dr. Mantu Kumar Das, Principal of Habraghat College, Krishnai, Dr. Siddhi Nath Sharma, Retired Vice principal Goalpara college and president Goalpara Xahitya Sabha, Gita Das, former vice president, Assam lekhika Samaroh Samiti and president Goalpara lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Dr. Ruma Deka, Associate professor S.B.Deorah College, Guwahati, Jagabandhu Kalita, noted poet and many other dignitaries attended and analysed the book in the programme. The program was hosted by Dr. Utpal Das, Principal of Agia College.

