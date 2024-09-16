Assam: E-Rickshaw Driver Dies by Electrocution

Bijni: In a tragic incident, an e-rickshaw driver lost his life after coming in contact with a live electrical wire. The incident highlighted the need to practice necessary safety measures while working with electricity.

An e-rickshaw driver named Majar Ali lost his life after being tragically electrocuted. He was 45 years old and the incident took place in Bijni of Assam. The man was fatally electrocuted by a live electric wire while working on electrical repairs at his home.

Locals rushed the victim to a local medical facility, by the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police personnel from the Panbari police station arrived at the location after the incident and initiated an investigation into the matter. The death of Majar Ali who was said to be the sole breadwinner of his family, has caused significant distress and unrest among his relatives and the locality as a whole.

Previously, Bikash Das aged 16 years, a class 10 student of the Borongabari High School and son of Niru Chandra Das of village Daha in Darrang district died due to electrocution. According to police, the accident occurred when the victim, a trainee in the three-day duration residential workshop organised by the local unit of the RSS, had tried to pump the hand tube well connected with the electric motor at around 8 pm. He was rushed to Mangaldai Civil Hospital where he was declared dead. However, the office bearers of the district unit of RSS were not available for comments. The body was today handed over to the family members following post-mortem. On the other hand, APDCL sources here termed the cause of the electrocution due to leakage in the internal wiring on the load side of the energy meter installed on the school campus.