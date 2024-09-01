Assam: E-Rickshaw Hit by Train in Ainakhal, Leaving One Dead; Locals Blame Unmanned Railway Gate

Silchar: In a tragic accident, a running train hit an e-rickshaw and a person was killed on the spot. The incident happened on Friday morning at Ainakhal area. The Lala bound train was coming from Hailakandi station. However whether the deceased identified as Bilaluddin Majumdar was the driver or the passenger of the ill fated vehicle was yet to be ascertained. Locals alleged that the railway gate was unmanned that caused the accident. There were two staff on the duty at the gate. Police had detained one when the other had reportedly fled away.

