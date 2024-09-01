ABVP demands strict actions against Bangladeshi students of Silchar NIT

Silchar: In a sharp reaction, the Cachar unit of ABVP demanded termination of degrees of the Bangladeshi students studying in Silchar NIT who were involved in anti-India sloganeering. Further the ABVP demanded formation of a high level investigation committee to expose the anti India design behind this propaganda. Recently a former Bangladeshi student of the NIT shared an objectionable anti-India content in his Facebook. Though this student was presently in his own country, another female Bangladeshi student put a ‘love’ reaction in the objectionable post. This created much ruckus as police team visited the NIT campus and subsequently the female student returned to her homeland. Reports suggested more Bangladeshi students of the NIT were found active in anti India sloganeering in their social media accounts after the coup in their country that saw the fall of pro India Awami League government.

In this backdrop, the ABVP in a memorandum addressing the Director of the NIT demanded strict actions against the Bangladeshi students engaged in anti India propaganda. The right wing student body also demanded termination of degree to the Bangladeshi students who were involved in propaganda against India.

Also Read: Bogibeel Outpost In-Charge Tirtha Chetri Injured While Preventing Constable's Suicide Attempt

Also Watch: