Assam: E-rickshaws banned at night in Sivasagar to prevent accidents

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In the interest of public safety and to prevent road traffic accidents during the foggy winter season, Sivasagar district administration has imposed a night-time ban on the plying of e-rickshaws and e-carts in Sivasagar district.

According to an official order issued by the Office of the District Transport Officer (DTO), Sivasagar, the movement of e-rickshaws and e-carts has been prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am with immediate effect. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of reduced visibility during winter nights, which increases the risk of road accidents.

All enforcement personnel and Motor Vehicle Inspectors have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the restriction.

