Assam: Early Trends Show BJP And Allies Leading In By-Polls

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)—have established early leads in all five constituencies that went to by-polls on November 13.

According to initial updates, BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah is ahead by 2,431 votes in the Samaguri constituency, surpassing Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, son of former MLA Rakibul Hussain. In Behali, Diganta Ghatowal of the BJP has taken a lead of 3,589 votes over Congress contender Jayanta Borah.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das is leading by 2,150 votes in the Dholai (SC) constituency, leaving his closest rival, Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, trailing.