Assam: Early Trends Show BJP And Allies Leading In By-Polls

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)—have established early leads in all five constituencies that went to by-polls on November 13.
According to initial updates, BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah is ahead by 2,431 votes in the Samaguri constituency, surpassing Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, son of former MLA Rakibul Hussain. In Behali, Diganta Ghatowal of the BJP has taken a lead of 3,589 votes over Congress contender Jayanta Borah.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das is leading by 2,150 votes in the Dholai (SC) constituency, leaving his closest rival, Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, trailing.
In Bongaigaon, the AGP’s Diptimoyee Choudhury, wife of veteran politician and eight-time MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury, has expanded her lead to 7,143 votes over Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha.
At Sidli, UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is ahead by 2,999 votes against his nearest rival, Suddho Basumatary of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).
These early trends, updated as of 10 a.m., indicate a strong showing by the BJP and its allies across the constituencies. The by-polls have drawn significant political attention, with parties viewing them as a litmus test for public sentiment ahead of larger elections.
ALSO READ: APCC Demands Discussion on 90-MW Solar Power Plant by Azure Power and Adani Green
ALSO WATCH: