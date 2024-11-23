APCC Demands Discussion on 90-MW Solar Power Plant by Azure Power and Adani Green

GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress on Friday demanded a discussion about the 90-MW solar power plant in Assam set up by Azure Power and Adani Green. The state unit of the Congress said that the matter of Assam should also be discussed when the JPC is formed.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is protecting Gautam Adani. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also involved in this solar scam. In August 2021, Gautam Adani visited Assam and met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and in February 2022, Adani’s company, Adani Green, and one Mauritius-based company, Azure, jointly started a 90-MW solar project in Assam, which was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Bhupen Kumar Borah said while speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that the US court had already declared in the documents that the then Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had signed an agreement with the Adani group.

“US court already declared in its documents that then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy signed an agreement with the Adani Group to purchase 7000 MW of solar power. According to the report, Rs 25 lakh is to be given to the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh against the purchase of 1 MW. The Assam Chief Minister also started a 90-MW solar power project in Assam along with Azure and Adani and signed an agreement for 25 years that APDCL will purchase the power from this Adani company. Our demand is that, when the JPC is formed, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s involvement with this solar scam should be discussed. The same Adani is trying to get 7000 bighas of tribal land in Dima Hasao district,” Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

He also alleged that the Assam Chief Minister was planning to give 7000 bighas of land to Gautam Adani.

“The Assam Chief Minister is also involved in the entire scam. When our leader Rahul Gandhi raises this issue in the parliament, the Assam Chief Minister’s involvement will also be discussed, and it will be included in the JPC inquiry. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, already announced that whoever is involved, whoever may be in power, you can take action against them. That is the stance of the Congress party. But first you have to start the inquiry from Gautam Adani. If you arrest Jharkhand Chief Minister and Delhi Chief Minister in a Rs 30-40 crore scam, why do you not arrest Gautam Adani? This is our question,” Bhupen Kumar Borah said. (ANI)

