Assam: Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Jolts Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolted Assam's Hailakandi at 02:42 a.m. on Friday, the National Center for Seismology informed via X.
“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 05/07/2024 02:42:28 IST, Lat: 24.43 N, Long: 92.62 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Hailakandi, Assam”, NCS posted on their X handle.
No damage has been reported due to this earthquake as of now.
Meanwhile, incessant rainfall has caused severe flooding in Hailakandi. The area has witnessed significant flooding due to the prolonged showers.
According to a report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), the floods have affected more than 5,000 people.
Earlier last month, two earthquakes measuring 4.5 and 3.2 on the Richter Scale were felt in Manipur and Assam, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
A moderate quake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district at 7.09 p.m. Another tremble measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Assam's Karbi Anglong district at 9.54 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Disaster management officials in Manipur and Assam have stated that there were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage to property.
The NCS had revealed that both earthquakes struck at a depth of 25 km from the surface. Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.
Another earthquake struck Goalpara last month, with a magnitude of 3.0, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.01 N and Longitude 90.37 E and a depth of 5 kilometers.
“EQ of M: 3.0, On: 14/06/2024 16:09:41 IST, Lat: 26.01 N, Long: 90.37 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Goalpara, Assam,” the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
