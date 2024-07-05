Assam: Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Jolts Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolted Assam's Hailakandi at 02:42 a.m. on Friday, the National Center for Seismology informed via X.

“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 05/07/2024 02:42:28 IST, Lat: 24.43 N, Long: 92.62 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Hailakandi, Assam”, NCS posted on their X handle.

No damage has been reported due to this earthquake as of now.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall has caused severe flooding in Hailakandi. The area has witnessed significant flooding due to the prolonged showers.

According to a report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), the floods have affected more than 5,000 people.