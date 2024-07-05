New Delhi: Central Government Sanctions Rs 24,000 Crore For Four-Lane Road Between Umiam And Silchar

GUWAHATI: In a push to enhance inter-state connectivity, the central government has sanctioned Rs 24,000 crore for the construction of a four-lane road stretching from Umiam in Meghalaya to Assam's Silchar via East Jaintia Hills district.
Prestone Tynsong, the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya and the head of the state's public works department, informed about this decision.
The deputy CM stated that the existing national highway-6, which is currently in a dire condition along various stretches in East Jaintia Hills district, will be replaced by the new four-lane road.
This critical infrastructure project is aimed towards boosting road connectivity between Meghalaya and other Northeast states, including Assam, Tripura and Mizoram.
According to Tynsong, the land route from Meghalaya to Silchar, Mizoram and Tripura will get simplified due to the four-lane road and it will also establish a crucial link to Guwahati in Assam.
Out of the total approved amount, the centre has allocated Rs 12,000 crore for the construction of a 100-km stretch of road between Umiam and Malidor, located at the Meghalaya-Assam border. Compensation for landowners is also included under this approved fund.
The remaining Rs 12,000 crore will be spent for the construction works of the continuation of the four-lane road in neighbouring Assam.
In addition to it, the Meghalaya deputy CM informed that a sum of Rs 290 crores had been approved by Nitin Gadkari, the union minister of road transport and highways, earlier on June 24.
This fund had been sanctioned for the repairs and improvements of NH-6 from Lumshnong to Malidor in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.
Gadkari held a meeting with Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in New Delhi to discuss the ongoing development works in Meghalaya. The meeting also focused on urgent repair and maintenance of the NH-6 stretch from Jowai to Ratacherra.