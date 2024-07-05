New Delhi: Central Government Sanctions Rs 24,000 Crore For Four-Lane Road Between Umiam And Silchar

GUWAHATI: In a push to enhance inter-state connectivity, the central government has sanctioned Rs 24,000 crore for the construction of a four-lane road stretching from Umiam in Meghalaya to Assam's Silchar via East Jaintia Hills district.

Prestone Tynsong, the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya and the head of the state's public works department, informed about this decision.

The deputy CM stated that the existing national highway-6, which is currently in a dire condition along various stretches in East Jaintia Hills district, will be replaced by the new four-lane road.