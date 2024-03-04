Assam To Get Second Ayurvedic College In Dudhnoi; Former CM Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone

GOALPARA: In a major boost to the education of Ayurveda in the state, Union Minister and former CM Sarbhananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for the second Ayurvedic college in Assam at Dudhnoi in Goalpara district on March 4.

This will be the second Ayurvedic college that will be established in the Northeastern state of Assam after a gap of 76 years.

The foundation stones for two 50-bed AYUSH hospitals in Assam's Kokrajhar and Baksa were also virtually laid by Sonowal during the event.