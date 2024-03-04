Assam To Get Second Ayurvedic College In Dudhnoi; Former CM Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone
GOALPARA: In a major boost to the education of Ayurveda in the state, Union Minister and former CM Sarbhananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for the second Ayurvedic college in Assam at Dudhnoi in Goalpara district on March 4.
This will be the second Ayurvedic college that will be established in the Northeastern state of Assam after a gap of 76 years.
The foundation stones for two 50-bed AYUSH hospitals in Assam's Kokrajhar and Baksa were also virtually laid by Sonowal during the event.
He emphasized the state's rich heritage of traditional medicine and also criticized the previous regimes governing Assam, particularly the Congress-led administrations, of neglecting it for many decades.
The former Assam CM also stressed upon the need for a robust healthcare system which will integrate modern and traditional medicine for holistic care.
He lauded the current government for focusing on traditional medicine and slammed the previous Congress governments by accusing them of neglecting it.
Estimated to cost Rs 70 crore, the new Ayurvedic college will initially admit 100 students for the undergraduate course (BAMS), with provisions for postgraduate courses in the future.
Moreover, the campus will contain a herbal garden and a unit for manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines.
On the other hand, the 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals in Kokrajhar and Baksa districts of Assam will be set up with an investment of Rs 30 crore, contributing to the upgradation of healthcare facilities in the region.
Earlier last month, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma at the State Ayurvedic College & Hospital and the Ayush Minister also inaugurated the renovated State Pharmacy within the campus.
The Union Minister was joined by the Health & Family Welfare Minister, Govt of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; the MLA of West Guwahati, Ramendra Narayan Kalita; the MLA of Dispur, Atul Bora; the MLA of Guwahati East, Siddhartha Bhattacharya among other dignitaries including Ayush experts, top officials, teachers and students.