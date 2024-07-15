Assam: EDP training for youth, female entrepreneurs concludes in Cachar

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: A 13-day micro-entrepreneurship development programme organized by PNB RSETI Cachar concluded successfully in Kalairbond, near Badarpurghat under Katighora LAC, on Sunday. This initiative, led by the Punjab National Bank’s training centre, PNB RSETI Cachar, aims to foster self-employment and skill development under the Ministry of Rural Development’s ambitious RSETIs projects. The event was graced by notable guests, including SC Morcha vice-chairman Suraj Sutradhar, the National Academy of RUDSETI (NAR) North East, EDP expert-cum-assessor Samina Yasmin Mazumdar, and successful entrepreneur and RSETI domain skill trainer Purnima Chand. PNB RSETI Cachar’s director Jagajyoti Bhattacharjee and senior faculty Shahed Chowdhury were also present.

The EDP training programme focuses on empowering marginalised youth in the Barak Valley by enhancing their skills and opening pathways for income generation. Participants received certificates upon completion, enabling them to apply for loans under schemes like PMEGP and Mudra Yojana with the support of RSETI. The training highlighted the importance of skill development for self-reliance and the critical role of women in entrepreneurship. In his address, director Jagajyoti Bhattacharjee emphasised the necessity of comprehensive knowledge before starting a business and outlined the government’s year-round training initiatives. EDP assessor Samina Mazumdar encouraged the trainees to achieve financial independence for societal respect, while senior faculty Shahed Alom Chowdhury stressed the importance of understanding government policies, production, and marketing for business success. Successful entrepreneur Purnima Chand shared her journey to inspire the trainees. Participants praised the initiative, expressing their aspirations for success, and lauded the efforts of PNB RSETI, Punjab National Bank, and NRLM Cachar.

Also Read: Three entrepreneurs felicitated in Darrang District on occasion of ‘World Veterinary Day’ (sentinelassam.com)