Three entrepreneurs felicitated in Darrang District on occasion of ‘World Veterinary Day’

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the worldwide celebration of ‘World Veterinary Day’ on the last Saturday of April, Darrang District Branch of Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service Association (AAHVSA) celebrated the day with a daylong programme with the motto “Veterinarians are Essential Health Worker”. In the function, in a praiseworthy initiative the Darrang District Branch of AAHVSA offered felicitation to three prominent entrepreneurs namely women dairy farmer Sita Rani Hazarika of Howly village, layer farmer Sah Alam Abu Sharif of Mangaldai and goatery farmer Dimbeswar Saharia of village Mahaliapara. The organizers offered them felicitation with a letter of citation and a phulam gamosa.

Earlier, senior journalist and president of Mangaldai Media Circle Bhargab Kumar Das inaugurated the celebration by lighting a lamp in the traditional way.

In the function with District Veterinary Officer Dr Jogendra Nath Saharia on the chair, secretary of Darrang District Branch of AAHVSA Dr Ranjan Kumar Sarma explained the significance of the Day. Dr Bajrul Islam taking part in the celebration shared his personal experience in motivating woman dairy farmer Sita Rani Hazarika in taking dairy farming as a successful entrepreneur. Regional Artificial Insemination Officer, Darrang and social activist Dr Bhupen Saharia in his speech dwelt on the significance, importance and need of the veterinarians not only in their profession or service, but for maintaining a healthy society.

Young Veterinarians namely Dr Jyotirmoy Saharia and Dr Baharul Islam accorded a hearty welcome to the officials and guests. Retired District Veterinary Officer Dr Ananta Barua, Dr Minnat Hussain, Dr Jiten Nath and Dr Akshay Kumar Deka also attended the celebration.

