Assam Education Dept Removes Kuruwabahi HS In-Charge Principal After Probe into School Irregularities

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As per Order No. E-846750/20 dated September 16, 2026, issued by the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, Assistant Teacher Tutumoni Nath has been relieved, with immediate effect, from the additional charge of Principal of Kuruwabahi Higher Secondary School in Golaghat district.

In view of the aforementioned order and the action already taken in this matter, the decision has been taken on the basis of the orders issued earlier in connection with the departmental proceedings initiated against Tutumoni Nath through Show-Cause Notice No. GDC/EST/Show-Cause/2026/671 dated August 20, 2026.

It may be mentioned that a few days ago, a fight broke out among students at the school, creating an undesirable situation. The Inspector of Schools and a police officer from Bokakhat had to visit the school to bring the situation under control.

Subsequently, following complaints from the public, the co-district commissioner also inspected the school and reportedly found certain irregularities. According to a source, administrative investigations have also been initiated into alleged irregularities involving principals of several high and higher secondary schools in Bokakhat co-district.

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