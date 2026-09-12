Assam's Gargaon College hails 1,227 freshers with emphasis on quality education

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College (Autonomous) welcomed its newly admitted students for the academic session 2026 with a freshers' social organised under the aegis of the Gargaon College Students' Union on Thursday. The programme emphasised quality education, perseverance, social responsibility, and the need to develop resilience to overcome challenges in life.

Addressing the newcomers, Principal Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta expressed solidarity with people affected by the recent floods in the region. Referring to the admission of 1,227 students this year, he stressed that quantitative expansion in higher education must be matched by qualitative improvement in teaching and learning.

Dr Mahanta urged students to make the best use of the knowledge and opportunities available to them and called upon teachers to give their best in imparting knowledge. He emphasised perseverance, dedication, and rational thinking as essential qualities for building a successful future. A book titled Axomoiya Bhaxat Jugajug Dokhyota, authored by faculty members of the Department of Assamese-Runjun Jazarika, Nilakhi Chetia, Pranab Dowarah, Priyama Dehingia, Dr Devajani Bakalial and Dr Ankur Dutta-was also released on the occasion.

Also Read: Assam: Gargaon College undertakes historic step in preserving Tai Language