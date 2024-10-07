Assam: Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu Inaugurates Co-District Commissioner Office

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The State Education Minister Dr.Ranoj Pegu inaugurated the Office of the Co-District Commissioner of the newly formed Demow Co-District in Demow on Saturday.

The minister was inaugurated in the presence of the Thowra MLA, Sushanta Borgohain, District Commissioner of Sivasagar District, Ayush Garh, SP of Sivasagar District, Subhrajyoti Bora, Chairpersons of the Demow Municipality Board, Sivasagar Municipality Board, and a host of dignitaries. Partha Khanikar is the new ADC in charge of the Demow Co. District.

After the inauguration of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, a meeting was organized in Demow Public Playground. District Commissioner of Sivasagar District, Ayush Garh, gave the welcome speech. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ranoj Pegu said it was a historic day, and on this very day, the Office of the Co-District Commissioner of Demow Co-District was inaugurated in Demow. He said after forming the government and at the first cabinet meeting some discussions were held. In the first cabinet, it was discussed that in the coming days, this government will work. Their government’s main work will be to provide rights to citizens. He said that in the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, Panchayats, Land, and Revenue, along with other services, will be provided, and the people can avail of these services in the Office of the Co-District Commissioner in Demow without going to Sivasagar. Sushanta Borgohain, Thowra MLA, thanked the Chief Minister and said that through Co-District, the poor people in the far area will benefit.

