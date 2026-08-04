Assam: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu Launches ‘Diksha’ in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A free-of-cost educational initiative for JEE and NEET aspirants under Biswanath assembly constituency, 'Diksha,' was officially launched at the Kamalakanta Natya Samaj in Biswanath Chariali on Sunday by State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, who is also the guardian minister for Biswanath district. Through Diksha, 30 meritorious students from Biswanath will be provided with free residential training for the NEET and JEE. Under the initiative, special training will also be provided to 2,000 educated youths of Biswanath for the ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Examination) conducted by the Government of Assam using the smart classrooms of 20 schools under the constituency.

Commending MLA Pallab Lochan Das for this initiative, the education minister stated that the chief minister has been encouraging MLAs to arrange similar training programmes independently in each constituency.

Furthermore, he highlighted that steps have been taken this year to provide lessons for classes 11 and 12 in the Assamese medium on a YouTube channel. The minister also mentioned that the Education Department has taken initiatives to distribute smart devices to every secondary school, adding that efforts will be made to increase the number of Mathematics teacher posts in schools starting this year.

Also read: Dr. Ranoj Pegu flags off free textbooks for flood-hit students in Upper Assam