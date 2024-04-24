Assam: Fire Engulfs a Dhaba Near Duliajan, Suffers Significant Loss

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a Dhaba came under a vicious fire. It's one popular eatery on the edge of Deosal Tiniali in Bordubi. This is near busy oil town of Duliajan. The large fire promptly enveloped the eatery in late hours of night. This shocking event quickly spread unease among local dwellers.

Attempts were quickly made to stifle the relentless fire. There was a total of four fire tenders rushed to the scene. These came from Oil India Limited and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL). Firefighters valiantly fought the fire for an intense two hours. Despite their efforts, 'Charaideo Dhaba' took lasting damage. This resulted in total loss of property worth lakhs of rupees.

Luckily, amidst chaos, no injuries were reported. This brought a hint of relief following the ruinous fire. Nonetheless, the mental burden on the owner, Nikhil Phukan, is immense. The livelihood he painstakingly built over years now sits in ruins.

Fire cause is unknown. This mystery prompted authorities to investigate. Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Firefighters work with local law enforcement. Together they are trying to figure out what led to tragic fire.

Nikhil Phukan is the owner of the dhaba. He expressed dismay at the loss incurred. He emphasized deep-rooted impact of the incident. The incident has had a big impact on his life and livelihood. He conveyed gratitude for the firefighting teams' swift response. He also appreciated the support from the community during this hard time.

Fire aftermath is a sobering reminder. It shows the unpredictable nature of disasters. It underscores the importance of preparedness and vigilance. These are important in safeguarding against devastating consequences. Investigations are still ongoing. The community is standing in solidarity with Nikhil Phukan. They're rallying behind him as he navigates daunting path towards recovery and rebuilding.