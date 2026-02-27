Assam: Educational tour for students organized at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Under the initiative of Kakapather block of Assam State Education Department, an educational tour was organized at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Doomdooma, on Tuesday. A total of 15 teachers and SMC/SMDC members of three PM Shri schools of Kakopathar block participated in the programme where 5 members each from PM Shri Philobari High School, PM Shri Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, and PM Shri Khobong High School were included.

The main objective of this 'Joint Teaching Programme' was to exchange ideas to organize various activities in the field of education and adopt new concepts in teaching techniques, use of information technology, extensive organization of artistic activities, and implementation of National Education Policy for the all-round development of students.

The group members observed all the activities in the school prayer, art room, science labs, resource room of the primary section, and the Vidyalaya library. The guests were welcomed by students from the Bharat Scouts and Guides and the NCC cadets.

