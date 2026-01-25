Inter-school Pariksha Pe Charcha quiz held at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Golaghat organised an inter-school Pariksha Pe Charcha quiz competition on January 23, 2026, witnessing the participation of nearly 100 students from various schools across the Golaghat district. The event was marked by vibrant enthusiasm, intellectual curiosity, and a spirit of healthy competition among young learners.

The programme began on a solemn note with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, commemorating the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, observed to mark his birth anniversary. The moment served as a reminder of courage, resilience, and self-discipline-values closely aligned with the message of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

The Principal of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Golaghat, Ravishankar Khakahlary, delivered the keynote address, motivating students to face examinations with confidence and a positive mindset rather than fear or stress. Emphasising holistic development, the Principal encouraged students to view examinations as opportunities for learning and self-growth.

