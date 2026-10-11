Assam: Educationist Dr Anowar Hussain Passes Away in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Educationist Dr Anowar Hussain (66), resident of Ward No. 2, Mangaldai town, passed away on Thursday. According to family sources, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Dr Hussain was a senior Professor and Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh. He retired as HOD, ECE, and also served as Dean, Planning and Development at the university.

Even after retirement, he joined Assam Skill University, Mangaldai, as an invited Professor Emeritus in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and was actively guiding students.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Mangaldai cemetery on Saturday.

He has left behind his wife, three sons, an elder brother, a sister, and other relatives.

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