Assam: Educationist Khagendra Nath Bhuyan Passes Away in Dibrugarh

GAURISAGAR: Veteran educationist, poet, social organizer, and former journalist Khagendra Nath Bhuyan passed away on Saturday at Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh. He was 84 years old. Born in 1938 at Salaguri village in Kaloogaon, Sivasagar District. Bhuyan did his schooling from No. 6 Salaguri LP School, Nazira High School. After graduation from Pragjyotish College, Guwahati, he took his MA degree from Dibrugarh University in 1982. He started his career as a teacher in 1962 at Borpatra Dole High School. From 1964-1968, he was the founder headmaster of Kalugaon Girls High School. He was appointed as an assistant teacher at Dibrugarh Government Higher Secondary School and transferred to Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary MP School after a few months. He got superannuation from Sivasgar Government High School and MP School on April 30, 1998. He was actively associated with various organizations in the district and performed many portfolios, like secretary of Salaguri Mouza Samabai Samittee, founder secretary of Mukul Xahitya Xabha, assistant secretary and later president of Rangpur Xahitya Xabha, magazine editor of undivided Sivasagar Zila Xahitya Xabha, president of the foundation year of Sivasagar Zila Xahitya Xabha, executive president, and later vice president. He was also a journalist. During schooling, he wrote many letters to editors. published reports in Natun Asomiya and Nabayug. He was an advisor to the Kaloogaon Press Club since its inception. He wrote five books and edited many books and magazines. For his outstanding contributions towards education and the literary field, he was conferred the Rongpur Gaurav Award in 2022, presented by the voluntary organization Khoj’ in Sivasagar.

His demise was widely mourned in District. Having heard news of his demise, people from various walks of life gathered at his residence and paid tribute to him. Before cremation, a shraddhanjali function was held. The programme was anchored by student leader Biraj Kumar Bhuyan, where various organizations like Kaloogaon Press Club, Sivasagar Zila Xahitya Xabha, Rongpur Xahitya Xabha, Sivasagar District Journalist Association, fraternity of Sivasagar University, AASU Sivasagar District and Sub Divisional Committee, Ahom Jatiya Gana Mancha Sivasagar District Committees of BJP, AGP,AGP and Congress, and among a hundred above organizations,individuals had paid floral tribute to the body of the noted educationist.

